Rising Country Singer-Songwriter Jacob Hackworth Signs With The Neal Agency

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Rising country singer-songwriter and musician Jacob Hackworth has signed a booking deal with The Neal Agency.

Known for his earnest storytelling and homespun style, Hackworth left his mark on the music industry with releases such as s, “When I Don’t,” “You Ain’t” and “Bad As I Do,” among others.

He signed a publishing deal in 2022 and has gone on to amass more than a billion streams in 2025 alone. He’s currently on tour with Tucker Wetmore for a slew of North American shows.

“I couldn’t be happier to have The Neal Agency as part of my team. I’ve watched them build an incredible reputation — not just for the success they’ve achieved, but for the way they genuinely champion their artists. Seeing what they’ve done for friends of mine who are already on the roster made the decision feel like a no-brainer,” said Hackworth. “From my very first meeting with Jake, we just clicked. He understood the vision, the long game and who I am as an artist. And honestly, my dad’s one of the best judges of character I know — he met Jake and immediately said, ‘That’s your guy.’ When your gut and your circle both say yes, you listen.”

“We’re excited to add Jacob Hackworth to TNA’s roster,” shares TNA Agent Jake Moore. “He is a proven hit songwriter and we can’t wait for the world to see what an incredibly talented artist he is as well.”