Live Nation Eyes Bentonville For A New Live Music Space

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced it is weighing plans for a brand new 2,500-capacity live music venue in the heart of Northwest Arkansas.

The proposed property, which will be developed in collaboration with the Momentary Council, will be located in downtown Bentonville and will host national touring acts, community events, and local performances.

The proposed concept by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design and development group, along with BIG–Bjarke Ingels Group and Polk Stanley Wilcox, offers a unique design for a live entertainment space, using natural materials, warm wood tones, and a layout that draws inspiration from the Ozark Mountains for its design aesthetic.

“Bentonville is a destination for arts, culture, and food, and the Momentary ignited the city’s music scene,” said Tom Walton, chair of the Momentary Council. “The Bentonville Ballroom will be a beautiful new cultural landmark. We’re happy to invite Live Nation to our campus. Their experience connecting artists and fans will accelerate our city’s momentum with year-round, quality music experiences for residents and visitors.”

“We’re honored to work with the Momentary to bring more music to Northwest Arkansas,” said Anthony Nicolaidis, Live Nation’s Arkansas Market President. “This is going to be a special room that brings major artists to Bentonville and creates a permanent cultural asset for the city—a place where local fans can see their favorite acts without having to travel.”

The Momentary Council is a steering group, chaired by Olivia Walton, that oversaw the development and launch of The Momentary, a satellite to Bentonville’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The Momentary focuses on contemporary visual, performing, and culinary arts, serving as a hub for community, creativity, and artist residencies in a converted 1950s food plant.

“We’re excited to see this investment in Bentonville’s live music infrastructure and enthusiastically support the Bentonville Ballroom project,” said Kalene Griffith, president and CEO of Visit Bentonville. “Live music delivers real economic value for Bentonville and attracts audiences from our community, the region, and beyond. In addition to music, the Bentonville Ballroom will also strengthen our unconventional convention offerings and expand our capacity to host high-impact cultural and business events.”