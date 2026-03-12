Colter Wall Cancels The Remainder Of His Tour And Announces An Indefinite Break From Live Music

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian country singer-songwriter Colter Wall announced the cancellation of all remaining shows on his current tour and stated he is taking an “indefinite hiatus” from live music.

In a statement shared on his social media, Wall wrote:

“Myself and the band and crew are very grateful for the privilege to play music together for you. We thank you for it. The truth is that I am mentally unwell. Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result, my mental health has only further declined. After discussions with my team, we have decided to cancel the remaining live shows and take an indefinite hiatus from live music. Thank you for your understanding and support. Tickets will be refunded automatically from the original point of purchase.”

Wall was on tour in support of his fifth studio album, Memories and Empties, which was released via RCA in November.

Affected dates include March 12 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, along with sold-out shows at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati on March 13 and the Fox Theatre in Detroit on March 14.