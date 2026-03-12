Concord Acquires Ninja Tune

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Concord, the independent music company, announced the acquisition of the prominent U.K.-based indie label Ninja Tune Records.

Founded in 1990 by musicians Matt Black and Jonathan More, known collectively as Coldcut, the label has grown into one of the most respected indie labels in the world.

Since its debut, the label has released music from artists such as Actress, Amon Tobin, Barry Can’t Swim, Ben Böhmer, Bicep, Black Country, New Road, Bonobo, Carlita, The Cinematic Orchestra, Coldcut, Diplo, Fcukers, Floating Points, Flying Lotus (via Brainfeeder), Glass Beams, The Heavy, Hiatus Kaiyote, I.JORDAN, Jayda G, Julianna Barwick, Kae Tempest, Kamasi Washington (via Brainfeeder), Kelis, Kid Koala, King Geedorah (MF DOOM), Little Dragon, LP Giobbi, Maribou State, Marie Davidson, Metronomy, Mr. Scruff, Nilüfer Yanya, nimino, ODESZA, Peggy Gou, Roots Manuva, Run The Jewels, salute, Sampa the Great, Sofia Kourtesis, Thundercat (via Brainfeeder), TSHA, Tycho, VTSS, yeule, Young Fathers, and more.

“Over three decades, the team at Ninja Tune has built a label dedicated to independent artistry,” stated Concord CEO Bob Valentine. “Their amazing roster and the team’s ambition to continue to grow Ninja Tune seamlessly align with our vision for Concord’s expanding frontline reach. These attributes, alongside the opportunity to greatly expand Concord’s UK and European operations, made this acquisition an obvious strategic fit. I am eager to see our collective vision take form.”

Following the acquisition, Ninja Tune will continue to operate under its current leadership team—Marie Clausen, Dawn Dobson, Martin Dobson, Adrian Kemp, Tess Kendall, Peter Quicke, and Samantha Sissons—in its current UK and US offices.

As part of the deal, Concord will also acquire Ninja Tune’s publishing arm, Just Isn’t Music, and its roster of songwriters, composers, and producers. The publishing catalog includes the majority of the songs on Ninja Tune’s recorded releases and works by artists such as The Prodigy, Soulwax, Nova Twins, and more.

“It is an artist’s prerogative and responsibility to be dissatisfied with what one already knows. To, with sadness, kiss it goodbye and joyfully begin fishing again. Partnering with Concord ensures the culture and ethos that make the label so unique remain, whilst bringing mad Ninja energy and innovation forward,” stated Ninja Tune founders Matt Black and Jon More.