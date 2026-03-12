Gen Z is Still on TikTok, But They No Longer Trust It, According To A New Harris Poll

(Hypebot) — According to a March 2026 Harris Poll titled “TikTok Troubles: The Platform Gen Z Can’t Quit (But Doesn’t Trust),” the app is facing a significant crisis of “digital identity fatigue.”

Maybe its all the band press around security issues and a breakup. Maybe its just the shifting tastes of younger consumers. But whatever the reason, the effect it could have on music marketing is monumental.

The Doomscroll Paradox

The headline figure is a wake-up call for digital marketers:

60% of Gen Z users report trusting TikTok less than they did just one year ago.

While the app remains a daily staple for 65% of the demographic, the motivation for logging on has shifted. No longer a destination for discovery and community, 31% of Gen Z admit they now scroll the “For You” page (FYP) purely out of habit. Perhaps most alarmingly for the platform’s longevity, 25% say they wish TikTok had never been invented.

The “TikTok Shop” Backlash

For artists and labels, the most relevant takeaway is the rejection of over-commercialization. As the platform has leaned harder into TikTok Shop and sponsored “Live” segments, the “raw” feel that originally fueled music discovery has evaporated.

79% of users say they miss the “early days” (2020–2022) of the app.

of users say they (2020–2022) of the app. 72% feel that current content feels “staged and performative” rather than authentic.

feel that current content feels rather than authentic. 33% specifically cite the integration of TikTok Shop as a primary reason for their declining enjoyment.

When content feels like an infomercial, the music being used as a backdrop loses its cultural “cool” factor.

These are trends that seem likely to accelerate as new U.S. owners work to recoup their investment.

Is the Algorithm Magic Fading?

The secret sauce of TikTok – a hyper-personalized algorithm – is also showing signs of age.

33% of respondents say they have had to “actively retrain” their algorithm because their feeds have become cluttered with “AI slop” and repetitive content.

There is also talk that the new TikTok will (or have to) retrain the algorithm for sercurty reasons, as part of the deal or both.

Is YouTube Next?

As TikTok fatigue sets in, Gen Z is seeking stability elsewhere.

YouTube has emerged as the big winner in the trust department, boasting a 78% favorability rating—the highest of any social platform in the 2026 data.

YouTube and its direct integration of long and short video (YouTube Shorts), streaming (YouTube Music) search (Google) and AI (Gemini) make it a particularly attractive ecosystem for marketing music.

The Takeaway for the Music Industry

The data suggests we are entering a “Post-TikTok” era of social media.

While the platform is still too large to ignore, the quality of engagement is thinning.

For artists, this means:

Authenticity is a requirement, not a buzzword. Users are hyper-allergic to “performative” content. Diversification is mandatory. With YouTube’s favorability soaring, Shorts and long-form video are becoming safer bets for long-term fan building. Habit isn’t Loyalty. Just because they are scrolling doesn’t mean they are listening or engaging deeply.

The era of the “viral TikTok song” may be transitioning into an era of “platform resentment.” The question for 2026 is: where will Gen Z go when the habit finally breaks?