Sony Music Publishing Nashville And Dan Isbell Strike A Publishing Deal With Scout Speer

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville has partnered with country music hitmaker Dan Isbell to sign artist and songwriter Scout Speer to a worldwide publishing deal.

A rising star in Nashville’s music scene, Speer has built a reputation for her songwriting skills with singles such as “Strangers,” “Against Me,” and “That’d Be Crazy,” which have already generated more than 5 million streams.

She has also performed at multiple sold-out shows in Nashville and appeared at Summerfest in Milwaukee last summer, as well as CMA Fest at the Spotify House.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be partnering with Sony Music Publishing and Dan Isbell as I take this next step in my career. It’s an honor to work with people who believe so deeply in my music and my future as a writer,” said Speer. “I also want to thank my manager Jeff Peterson and the team at Interstate Music for supporting me from the very beginning and helping me get to this moment. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

Dan Isbell said, “I’m thrilled to work with Scout. She’s a killer vocalist with a sound that balances heartfelt melancholy and an upbeat spirit that really comes alive on stage. I can’t wait for Nashville and the rest of the world to hear her voice and experience all she has to say.”