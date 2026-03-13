Brandi Carlile Expands The Human Tour Into Fall ’26

PORTLAND, ME (CelebrityAccess) — Brandi Carlile announced the expansion of “The Human Tour” with a new round of confirmed dates for North America.

The newly announced shows kick off this fall and include scheduled performances Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (three nights), Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena, Austin’s Moody Center, San Diego’s The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park and Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, among others.

For the tour, Carlile will be joined by a rotating roster of special guests who will appear on select dates, including Jensen McRae, I’m With Her, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Head and The Heart, Stephen Wilson Jr. and CMAT.

Ahead of the fall run, Carlile will return to The Gorge Amphitheatre this spring with her “Echoes Through the Canyon” weekend on May 29, 30 and 31. The Highwomen will headline night three, which was recently added due to overwhelming demand. Additional special guests across The Gorge weekend are Sheryl Crow, Indigo Girls, Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna Judd, I’m With Her, Brittney Spencer and Sara Bareilles.

Carlile is also set to make her return as a headliner at the iconic Newport Folk Festival on July 26.

August 13—Portland, ME—Cross Insurance Arena

August 14—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena

August 16—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 18—Lenox, MA—Tanglewood – Koussevitzky Music Shed

August 20—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC

August 21—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 23—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater

August 24—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field

August 26— Highland Park, IL—The Pavilion at Ravinia

August 29—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

September 1—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center

September 3—Duluth, GA—Gas South Arena

September 5—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

September 6—Austin, TX—Moody Center

September 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 13—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 17—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena

September 19—Standford, CA—Frost Amphitheater

September 20—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

September 22—San Diego, CA—The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park