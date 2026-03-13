Josh Groban Announces New Album Of 10 Classic Film Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tony®, EMMY®, and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban has announced his new album, CINEMATIC, arriving May 8th via Reprise Records. A tribute to the grand and gorgeous world of the silver screen, the 10-track album was produced by Greg Wells (Wicked, The Greatest Showman, Dua Lipa, Adele, Taylor Swift), recorded in both Los Angeles and London, and includes globally revered songs from such movie classics as The Godfather, Casablanca, The Lion King, Stand By Me, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and many more. See a full track listing included below.

To herald the announcement, Josh has shared his soaring new rendition of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the beloved film The Lion King, offering a first glimpse into the grandeur and emotional depth of the upcoming project, also featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles.

“There’s something incredibly powerful about the way a song or score can elevate a story and stay with you long after the credits roll,” Groban explains. “With CINEMATIC, I wanted to honor that feeling — the nostalgia, the drama, the romance — while bringing my own voice and perspective to these timeless songs. Recording this album felt like stepping into some of the most iconic moments in film history, and I hope listeners are transported the same way I have always been when the lights go down and the music begins.”

CINEMATIC promises to be both nostalgic and newly inspired – a transportive listening experience that honors the scores and songs that defined generations, while reminding us why we fell in love with them in the first place. Standout moments on CINEMATIC include a sweeping, Sicilian-language rendition of “Brucia La Terra” from The Godfather, a sweeping orchestral version of “As Time Goes By” from Casablanca a stirring duet of “Unchained Melody” with friend and touring mate Jennifer Hudson, and a heart warming rendition of “Moon River” with his dad, Jack Groban, playing the trumpet solo. Also featured is an emotionally charged performance of “Skyfall,” showcasing Groban’s dynamic vocal prowess at its most cinematic.

Last month, Groban kicked off his GEMS World Tour with a sold-out performance in Honolulu, HI at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena, before bringing the tour across Asia and Oceania with stops in Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia. With momentum building worldwide, Groban is set to continue the tour later this month with performances in Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Amsterdam. In June, the tour continues through North America with special guest Jennifer Hudson, including stops at TD Garden in Boston on June 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 12, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 16. Additionally, Groban will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this fall for GEMS The Las Vegas Residency. See a full tour routing included below. For tickets and more information, visit joshgroban.com.

Tracklist

1. As Time Goes By (Casablanca)

2. Skyfall (James Bond’s Skyfall)

3. Brucia La Terra (The Godfather)

4. Can You Feel The Love Tonight (The Lion King) featuring the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles

5. When You Wish Upon A Star (Pinocchio)

6. Unchained Melody (Ghost) with Jennifer Hudson

7. Remember Me (Coco)

8. Moon River (Breakfast at Tiffany’s) featuring Jack Groban

9. Against All Odds (Against All Odds)

10. Stand By Me (Stand By Me)

2026 GEMS WORLD TOUR

Feb 7 – Honolulu, HI, US – Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena

Feb 11 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taipei International Convention Center (TICC)

Feb 13 – Singapore – The Star Theatre

Feb 15 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Grand Ballroom, Ritz-Carlton Pacific Place

Feb 18 – Manila, Philippines – Mall Of Asia Arena

Feb 21 – Shibuya, Japan – Bunkamura Orchard Hall

Feb 22 – Shibuya, Japan – Bunkamura Orchard Hall

Feb 25 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Feb 28 – Sydney, NSW, Australia – ICC Sydney Theatre

Mar 1 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain

Mar 4 – South Brisbane, QLD, Australia – Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC)

Mar 7 – Torrensville, SA, Australia – Thebarton Theatre

Mar 9 – Perth, WA, Australia – Perth Theatre

Mar 29 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Apr 1 – London, UK – The O2

Apr 3 – Paris, France – Grand Rex

Apr 7 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Apr 8 – Frankfurt, Germany – myticket Jahrhunderthalle

Apr 11 – Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Apr 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR W/SPECIAL GUEST JENNIFER HUDSON

June 2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

June 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 6 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

June 10 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

June 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

June 19 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

June 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

June 24 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 27 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

June 28 – St Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

July 1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 3 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Josh Groban: GEMS The Las Vegas Residency

October 2 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 7 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

October 9 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace