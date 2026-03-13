Position Music Signs Global JV Publishing Deal With Ollie Marland And Petey Martin From The Hit Bakery

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Position Music Founder & CEO Tyler Bacon today announced that the company has signed a joint venture publishing deal with singer, songwriter and producer Øllie Marland and songwriter/producer Petey Martin from The Hit Bakery. Marland and Martin met while co-writing the global charting song “Chasing Paradise” by Kygo & OneRepublic, which spent 10 consecutive weeks in the German Radio Top 10, Top 10 across European airplay and Top 5 on the U.S. charts.

Born in the U.K., Marland is known for his infectious melodies, emotive lyrics, and standout vocals that move across multiple genres, and has become a sought-after creative force in today’s music landscape.

“Øllie is the kind of writer who immediately stands out — his instincts for emotion and melody, paired with his incredible work ethic and drive, make him someone you want in every room. Getting to partner with Øllie alongside our JV partner Petey Martin makes this an especially exciting signing, and we’re looking forward to building something meaningful together.” – Mike Torres (A&R, Position Music).

“From the moment I got into music, I knew I wanted to find success in the U.S. working with artists and in television and film. Position stood out as the ideal partner given their ability to place songs across genres on the Billboard Hot 100 and land major synchs. I first met Petey Martin when we worked on ‘Chasing Paradise’ by Kygo and OneRepublic, and we’ve collaborated ever since—when he suggested a publishing partnership, I didn’t hesitate. With Petey, Mike Torres, Chandler Thurston and the Position team, 2026 is already shaping up to be my biggest year yet.” – Marland.

“I’ve been following what Tyler, Mark, Mike and Chandler have been building for some time and have been consistently impressed – Position operates seamlessly across both high-level artist sessions and major synch opportunities, maximizing outcomes for their writers. Ollie is the rare writer who can deliver a great song in virtually any genre. I’m proud to be starting this new chapter with Øllie as both a collaborator and publisher.” – Petey Martin (JV Partner, The Hit Bakery).