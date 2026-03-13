TIDAL Adds Direct-to-Fan Album Download Sales: No Subscription Required

(Hypebot) — The “streaming vs. sales” debate just got a high-fidelity shot in the arm. TIDAL is leaning further into its “artist-first” identity by integrating Direct-to-Fan (D2F) album download sales into its ecosystem.

The platform now allows independent creators to bypass traditional distributors and sell digital downloads directly to their listeners.

Here is the breakdown of why this matters for your release strategy.

90/10 Split

While most major DSPs keep artists locked into a fractional-penny-per-stream model, TIDAL’s D2F sales offer a much more attractive margin. For every album sold, TIDAL takes a flat 10% platform fee, leaving 90% for the artist (minus standard payment processing fees).

This puts TIDAL in direct competition with platforms like Bandcamp, offering a “one-stop-shop” where fans can discover a track via editorial playlists and immediately buy the full project without leaving the app.

Bandcamp charges artists a 15% revenue share fee on digital downloads, which drops to 10% once the artist reaches $5,000 USD in sales in the past 12 month.

Both platforms also charge payment processing fees.

How it Works

The feature is integrated through the TIDAL Upload dashboard. Here are the key details:

Stripe Integration: All sales are managed via a connected Stripe account. Artists can track real-time transactions and initiate instant payouts.

All sales are managed via a connected Stripe account. Artists can track real-time transactions and initiate instant payouts. Pricing Control: Artists set the price for “Paid Uploads.”

Artists set the price for “Paid Uploads.” Fees: Tidal takes a 10% platform fee. 90% goes to the artist.

Geography: Currently available to artists in the U.S., Canada, UK, and parts of Europe.

Currently available to artists in the U.S., Canada, UK, and parts of Europe. Ownership: You must own 100% of the rights to the recording and underlying composition (no uncleared samples or covers without licenses).

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