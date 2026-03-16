2026 Blue Note Jazz Festival NY Unveils Lineup With Ledisi, Big Freedia And More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Blue Note Entertainment Group is unveiling the lineup for the highly anticipated 15th annual Blue Note Jazz Festival New York, featuring performances by Ledisi, Durand Bernarr, Big Freedia, UMI, Destin Conrad, Kokoroko, Cymande, Take 6, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Jose James, BLK ODYSSY, Louie Vega: Elements of Life and many more.

Kicking off June 1 with the legendary hip hop group Arrested Development at Sony Hall, the festival spans multiple venues across the city including the Blue Note Jazz Club, Sony Hall and Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage. The festival also includes the Official Blue Note Jazz Fest Midnight Jam presented by Chris Rob on June 26 as well as the Blue Note’s famed jazz brunches and more. Tickets and more information can be found HERE.

This year’s Blue Note Jazz Festival New York presents a number of contemporary and progressive voices within the R&B world alongside some of the greatest, most forward thinking jazz artists ranging from innovative instrumentalists such as MonoNeon, Isaiah Collier, Brian Blade, Chief Adjuah, Marcus Gilmore and Brandee Younger, to powerful vocalists including Ledisi, Durand Bernarr, Big Freedia, Kokoroko, UMI, Destin Conrad, and BLK ODYSSY.

“We started the Blue Note Jazz Festival New York 15 years ago with a focus on unique curation and programming an eclectic range of artistry” notes Blue Note Director of Programming Alex Kurland. “The festival has always focused on presenting artists who are singular and one of a kind, who push the sound and state of the music forward. Artists who are completely individual. This year is particularly special for us, with a lineup that continues to read like a playlist of taste, focused on artists that we love. Artists who are your favorite artists’ favorite artists. Stylistically diverse, singular and soulful. This year’s lineup spans from Big Freedia to Brian Blade, to Ledisi and Durand Bernarr; from Dirty Dozen Brass Band to Kokoroko and MonoNeon. Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah to Destin Conrad and BLK ODYSSY. Incomparable voices that creatively propel the sound and music culture forward.”

The Blue Note takes a unique approach in curating its namesake New York festival, looking beyond the confines of genre, geography and time to craft a one-of-a-kind lineup. Pulling together history-shaping innovators, cultural icons from around the world and contemporary artists pushing the boundaries of music today, the festival captures the social fabric of New York City like no other.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival New York runs concurrently with the Blue Note Jazz Festival Hollywood Bowl, presented in collaboration with the LA Phil June 13-14. With the Blue Note’s newest venue in Los Angeles, the Blue Note Entertainment Group offers a diversity of club and festival experiences on both coasts as well as across a number of worldwide locations.