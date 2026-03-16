Dogma Postpones U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Dogma, the all-female melodic metal band, announced the postponement of their upcoming U.S. tour amid Visa woes.

According to a statement from the band, they were forced to postpone their U.S. shows after delays in processing travel documents for the group.

“After months of preparing for these masses, it hurts to delay the moment when we were meant to finally gather with our U.S. sinners. The first masses where our new songs were meant to be revealed will now arrive later than we had hoped,” the band shared on social media. “We are currently working with promoters and venues to confirm the rescheduled dates, which will be announced soon.”

At present, Dogma’s European tour, which is scheduled to kick off in Amsterdam on April 9th, is still a go and includes planned performances at Resurrections Fest and the Rock Imperium Fest in Spain in July, among other shows.