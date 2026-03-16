Ethan Garner Signs With WME And Champ Management/Red Light Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – At just 23 years old, Ethan Garner is stepping firmly into country music’s spotlight with a powerhouse team behind him. The Georgia native has signed with Champ Management, led by Matt Musacchio under the Red Light Management umbrella, along with securing global booking representation at WME, a defining milestone that signals the next phase of his fast-rising career.

“My favorite part about music, without a doubt, is playing live shows. I feel like what I do really comes to life in front of an audience. I love to entertain, and I always have,” shares Garner. “When I met my team at WME and Champ Management, I knew they were the right fit for me from the start. I’m so thankful for them and their belief in me. I’m excited to get out there and play some music!”

The WME team added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Ethan Garner to WME! Ethan has an undeniable presence and an ability to connect with everyone he meets. Combined with his talent, effortless charisma, and work ethic, he has a bright future ahead, and we’re very excited to be part of his musical journey.”

Raised in Athens, Georgia, Garner’s path to music began quietly, with early performances limited to singing at home, before encouragement from his father pushed him toward pursuing his obvious natural talent more seriously. After initially attending Georgia Southern University, a pivotal trip to Nashville inspired him to transfer to Belmont University and commit fully to music.

Within his first month in Nashville, Garner began building the foundation of his professional team, a trajectory that has now led to securing global representation with WME.

Known for his dynamic energy and natural charisma, Garner has quickly developed a reputation as an artist to watch in the next wave of country talent. With WME now leading his touring strategy, 2026 is shaping up to be a breakout year as he brings his music to audiences on a larger scale.