Live Nation Reveals The Inaugural Lineup For Pittsburgh’s Citizens Live at the Wylie

PITTSBURGH – Citizens Live at the Wylie, a brand-new 4,400-capacity live music venue in development for Pittsburgh, has announced its inaugural lineup ahead of its grand opening in the fall of 2026.

According to Live Nation, the venue’s initial schedule will be led by Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa on October 2, followed by a selection of performers across multiple genres including rock, pop, hip-hop, and comedy. The season will also feature Pittsburgh first-timers such as GloRilla, Matt Mathews, and Freya Skye.

“We’re thrilled to begin announcing the first shows coming to Citizens Live at the Wylie,” said Tom Loudermilk, Live Nation’s Pittsburgh Market President. “This is a special venue that will deliver unforgettable live music. It will bring an incredible mix of artists to the Lower Hill District, including Pittsburgh icons and performers who have never headlined here before.”

Other artists announced for the venue’s first batch of shows include comedian Chelsea Handler, along with rock legends such as Sting, Styx, Sabaton, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Located in Pittsburgh’s Lower Hill District adjacent to PPG Paints Arena, the Wylie includes a general admission floor and a balcony with exceptional sightlines. Hospitality spaces include a rooftop lounge overlooking downtown Pittsburgh and the Vinyl Room, a listening lounge inspired by Japanese vinyl culture featuring specialized cuisine and cocktails.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

The initial lineup includes:

10/2: Wiz Khalifa

10/3: Styx

10/6: Two Door Cinema Club

10/7: Freya Skye

10/8: Matt Mathews

10/9: Chelsea Handler

10/16: Boyz II Men

10/20: Tedeschi Trucks Band

10/27: The Living Tombstone

10/31: Aries Spears

11/2: GloRilla

11/6: Sting

11/15: Wyatt Flores

12/2: Stephen Wilson Jr.

12/3: Sabaton

1/16/27: Slappers N Bangers vs Union