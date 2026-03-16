LVRN Records Announces New Executive Appointments

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Atlanta-based record label and management company Love Renaissance (LVRN Records) announced three executive appointments as the company continues to expand its global operations and strengthen its leadership team across A&R, legal affairs, and finance. The new hires will support LVRN’s continued growth as the company expands its global artist roster, publishing operations, and internal infrastructure.

Erica Grayson – Senior Vice President of Global A&R

Grayson has joined LVRN Records as Senior Vice President of Global A&R, where she will oversee the label’s A&R team and global roster across both LVRN Records and LVRN Publishing, helping guide the creative vision for artists, songwriters, and producers worldwide. She will lead day-to-day global A&R operations, expand the company’s roster by identifying and developing emerging talent, and help implement processes that streamline global creative collaboration and artist development. An award-winning music executive with more than 20 years of experience, Grayson began her career at Interscope Records under Jimmy Iovine and has contributed to projects including Mary J. Blige’s Grammy-winning The Breakthrough as well as releases from Keyshia Cole and The Pussycat Dolls. Her career has spanned roles across A&R, publishing, synchronization, and brand partnerships at companies including NBCUniversal, Amazon, and Sony Publishing, and she is also a Black Reel Award–winning music supervisor for The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Selitta Legrand – Head of Business and Legal Affairs

Legrand has joined LVRN Records as Head of Business and Legal Affairs, where she will oversee the label’s business and legal affairs department and supervise attorneys supporting the company’s artist roster. In her role, she will structure, draft, and negotiate key industry agreements including recording agreements, joint ventures, licenses, marketing partnerships, and vendor agreements, while also overseeing album clearance processes and coordinating with outside counsel on litigation and corporate matters. Prior to joining LVRN, Legrand served as Director of Business and Legal Affairs at Saban Music Group, Counsel at EMPIRE, and most recently Of-Counsel at Plummer Law Group, PC in their music group. She is a Recording Academy Member of the 2022 class, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the immediate past Co-Chair of the Black Entertainment Sports Lawyers Association (“BESLA”) Young Lawyers Division.

Angela Alvino – Vice President of Accounting & Operations

Alvino has joined LVRN Records as Vice President of Accounting & Operations, where she will lead company-wide financial planning and operational oversight, including budgets, forecasts, cash flow management, and financial reporting to support strategic decision-making. In her role, she will also work closely with external audit and tax partners to ensure compliance with GAAP, IRS regulations, and other governing agencies, while overseeing departments including accounting, payroll, human resources, royalty accounting, and publishing administration. Alvino brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, previously holding senior roles at City Winery, Icon Parking, and Razor & Tie, where she spent 16 years helping transform financial operations and scale royalty and publishing systems during the company’s growth and eventual acquisition by Concord Music. She holds a B.A. in Accounting from Pace University.