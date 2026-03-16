Madeline Merlo Signs A Management Deal With RLive

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Republic Live’s management division, RLive, announced the addition of award-winning Canadian country-pop artist Madeline Merlo to its roster.

With more than 125 million global streams and six top ten singles to her name, Merlo has made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2024 as part of CMT’s Next Women of Country and was nominated for the 2025 CCMA for Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

“After more than 15 years of supporting artists through our festival business at Republic Live, we’re proud to deepen our commitment to helping artists grow, develop, and build lasting careers,” says Eva Dunford, Boots and Hearts Music Festival Co-Founder.

“Madeline is an exceptional artist and songwriter whose confidence, creativity, and tenacity have made her one of the most compelling voices in country music today. Madeline fits seamlessly into the RLive roster of world-class talent, and we’re honoured to partner with her as she steps into the next exciting chapter of her career,” added Kate Howse, Artist Manager, RLive.

“I cannot think of a more hardworking, creative and passionate team than RLive to partner with me on this next chapter!” Merlo concluded.