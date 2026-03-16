Morgan Wallen Lands His Own Channel On SiriusXM

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — SiriusXM and country star Morgan Wallen announced the launch of Morgan Wallen Radio, a new exclusive year-round country music channel that will make its debut in the SiriusXM lineup on April 7.

Curated by Morgan Wallen, the channel will feature a selection of his biggest hits and deep cuts along with hand-picked songs from Wallen’s musical influences and his own personal list of favorites.

“Morgan Wallen is undeniably one of the most influential forces shaping and creating music today,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM. “At SiriusXM, we’re always looking for ways to bring fans closer to the artists they love, and this launch does just that, from a channel curated by Morgan himself to an exclusive concert experience that gives listeners unprecedented access to his music, his influences, and his live performance.”

The channel will officially kick off with a special intimate live performance by Morgan Wallen, taking place at the Pinnacle in Nashville on April 2. The show will also be featured on Wallen’s channel as it makes its bow on April 7th.

SiriusXM customers can hear the new channel on SiriusXM channel 64 and on the company’s dedicated streaming app.