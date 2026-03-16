Motörhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Dies At 64

(VIP-Booking) – The news was confirmed on March 14 by his band Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, who said he “passed away peacefully following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation.”

Campbell was a key member of Motörhead for more than three decades, joining the band in 1984 and remaining until its dissolution in 2015 following the death of frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

Born in Wales in 1961, Campbell began playing guitar at the age of ten and was influenced by artists including Jimi Hendrix, Todd Rundgren and Jimmy Page. Before joining Motörhead, he performed in several bands including Contrast, Roktopus and Persian Risk, the heavy metal group he founded in 1979.

Campbell joined Motörhead after auditioning to replace departing guitarist Brian Robertson. Bandleader Lemmy Kilmister ultimately decided to recruit both Campbell and fellow guitarist Michael “Würzel” Burston after hearing them perform together.

During his tenure, Campbell performed on 16 Motörhead studio albums, including Orgasmatron (1986), March or Die (1992), Motörizer (2008) and Aftershock (2013). The band disbanded in 2015 shortly after Kilmister’s death.

Following Motörhead’s final years, Campbell remained active in the live music scene. He formed Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons in 2016 alongside his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla Campbell. The band released several albums, including Kings of the Asylum in 2023, and had planned tour dates across Europe and Australia before cancelling earlier this year due to Campbell’s health.

Campbell also released a solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, in 2019, featuring guest appearances from artists including Alice Cooper, Rob Halford, Dee Snider and Benji Webbe.

In a statement, his family described him as “a devoted husband, a wonderful father and a proud grandfather,” adding that his legacy and music will continue to resonate with fans and colleagues across the global rock and metal community.