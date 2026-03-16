Oscars 2026 Recap – Historic Firsts, Big Wins And Emotional Moments

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 98th Academy Awards were held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre, where One Battle After Another emerged as the evening’s top winner, taking home best picture and several other major awards.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the ceremony honored the year’s most acclaimed films and performances and included historic firsts, emotional acceptance speeches and a new awards category.

One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, won six Oscars, including best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best supporting actor and best casting. Anderson accepted his first Oscar after more than a dozen nominations over his career.

The film’s best picture win capped a strong night that confirmed its front‑runner status after a long awards season.

Michael B. Jordan won best actor for his role in Sinners, earning one of the biggest ovations of the night. The performance marked Jordan’s first Academy Award win.

Jessie Buckley received the best actress Oscar for her performance in Hamnet. In her acceptance speech, Buckley referenced Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, calling it a dedication to mothers and families.

In the supporting categories, Sean Penn won best supporting actor for One Battle After Another. Penn did not attend the ceremony.

Amy Madigan won best supporting actress for Weapons, more than four decades after her first Oscar nomination.

The best director award went to Anderson, while Ryan Coogler won best original screenplay for Sinners. Anderson also won best adapted screenplay for One Battle After Another.

One of the night’s most notable moments came when Autumn Durald Arkapaw won best cinematography for Sinners, becoming the first woman to win the award in the Academy’s history. She received a standing ovation from the audience.

The ceremony also introduced best casting as a competitive Oscar category for the first time. The inaugural award went to One Battle After Another.

The In Memoriam segment featured tributes led by Billy Crystal and Barbra Streisand, honoring members of the film community who died over the past year.

The awards were broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu.

Major winners

Best picture

One Battle After Another

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best actor

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actress

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best original screenplay

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best adapted screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best cinematography

Sinners

Best casting

One Battle After Another