Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier Partners With CTS Eventim To Launch A New French Promoter, PAV Prod

PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Following his tenure at Décibels Productions, industry veteran Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier has partnered with the German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim to launch PAV Prod.

With a career spanning decades, including stints in the label world at venerable brands such as EMI and over a decade leading major tours at TS3 and Décibels Productions, Vertadier is a significant figure in the French live music industry.

The partnership will leverage Vertadier’s deep local expertise alongside CTS EVENTIM’s international reach and developed infrastructure to create a new platform for the sustainable development of artists and high-quality live productions. PAV Prod will focus on developing content featuring homegrown French artists while also serving as a conduit for selected EVENTIM LIVE shows and internationally developed tours for French audiences.

“Partnering with a group that champions entrepreneurship and long-term cultural growth is the ideal foundation for PAV Prod,” says Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier. “Our mission is to empower French artists and ensure the national repertoire resonates both at home and on the global stage.”

Dr. Frithjof Pils, Managing Director of EVENTIM LIVE, added: “France is a cornerstone of the global music scene. In Pierre-Alexandre, we have found a partner with the artistic flair and business acumen necessary to navigate this unique market while leveraging our international network.”