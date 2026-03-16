Scott Borchetta Launches Management Division For Borchetta Entertainment Group

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Following last month’s reacquisition of Big Machine Records, Founder and Chairman Scott Borchetta has announced a new management division of the newly launched Borchetta Entertainment Group — signing GRAMMY, ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning country artist Carly Pearce. Mike Blong, formerly of Starstruck Entertainment, joins as manager.

Borchetta Entertainment Group will operate as a full-service management division focused on artist development, touring strategy, brand partnerships and long-term career growth, working closely alongside Big Machine Records to provide a streamlined approach to artist support.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this new era of Big Machine then by announcing the formation of the Borchetta Entertainment Group and a new management vertical, starting with the Grammy/CMA/ACM award-winning Carly Pearce and her longtime management partner, Mike Blong,” says Borchetta. “This new season for Carly, starting with the amazing new Riley Green duet, If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay, promises to be her best yet. I am so proud to welcome both as the foundational artist and management partner for this exciting new endeavor.”

Blong joins Borchetta Entertainment Group following his tenure at Starstruck Entertainment, where he served as Carly Pearce’s day-to-day manager beginning in 2022. With more than a decade of international touring experience as a tour manager, musical director, and musician, Blong has helped guide several key campaigns for Pearce, including major touring cycles, the expansion of her global touring footprint, brand partnerships such as her ongoing national campaign with Conundrum Wines, and numerous high-profile television and award show appearances.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Carly through multiple stages of her career, and it has been incredibly rewarding to witness her continual growth as an artist and storyteller,” adds Blong. “Joining forces with Scott and Borchetta Entertainment Group is an exciting next chapter for all of us as we continue to build on the momentum Carly has created around the world.”