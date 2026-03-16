What To See At SXSW Music 2026: The Essential Industry Shortlist

(Hypebot) — Topics driving Hypebot’s SXSW Music 2026 Essential Industry Shortlist include the death of social-first and viral-only marketing, the rise of participatory fandom and the importance of fan data, how AI is reshaping the music industry and more.

Hypebot Pro Tip

While you only need to RSVP for the free Take Action Music Summit & Showcase, don’t forget that many of these sessions require a reservation via the SXSW GO app. If you haven’t booked your slot for the sessions yet, do it now!

Hypebot curated the must-attend panels and events ordered by date and time so you don’t miss a beat.

Friday, March 13

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM | A Conversation with The All-American Rejects Location: JW Marriott, Salon 1-4 Why: A deep dive into career longevity and how a legacy alternative act navigates the modern, fragmented digital landscape.



Saturday, March 14

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Launching New & Legacy Talent in a Disrupted Industry Location: JW Marriott, Salon 5 Why: Top agents from UTA and producers discuss the “groundroots-to-global” strategy required in 2026.

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM | The Playbook: Viral Hits to Loyal Fandoms Location: Downright Austin, Capitol Ballroom E Why: The essential session for anyone tired of the “content treadmill.” Learn how to turn 15 seconds of fame into a 15-year career.

2:30pm – 3:30pm | The Future of Music is Participatory Location: Downright Austin, Downright Austin / Capitol Ballroom ABCD Why: Speakers: Dani Deahl, BandLab Technologies; Jordy Freed, Sony Corporation; Gaurav Sharma, Hook Music; 310babii, artist

9:00 PM (Doors 7 PM) | Spotify 20: Live at Stubb’s Location: Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Why: This may be SXSW’s hottest ticket. The 20th-anniversary celebration of the platform featuring A lanis Morissette, Ella Langley , and a DJ set by St. Vincent.



Sunday, March 15

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM | Play It Live: How Livestreaming is Rewriting the Rules Location: JW Marriott, Salon 6-8 Why: Twitch and Tierra Whack discuss how real-time engagement is replacing static social media posts for artist-fan connection.



Monday, March 16

• 10:00am – 12:00pm | River Walk Music Tech Meetup – RSVP Here

Location: Meet at Daydreamer Coffee on Rainey Why: Join the Music Tectonics / Rock Paper Scissors team for a 2-3 mile walk along the Ann and Roy Butler Hiking and Biking trail, heading to Lady Bird Lake. We’ll meet at Daydreamer Coffee for caffeine on us before starting our stroll right at 10:30 am, so plan accordingly!



Take Action Showcase and Summit

On Monday and Tuesday, the Take Action Showcase and Summit is the place to be. and you don’t even need a SXSW badge to get in.

The event aims to bridge the gap between high-energy performances and critical industry dialogue regarding mental health, music education, fan engagement, data and artist rights. Monday’s panels and networking are are must.

Happening ar Inn Cahoots, the two-day official SXSW summit is presented by Let Music Fill My World, Artist For Action, Bandsintown and the Music Managers Forum – US.

More details and RSVP FREE HERE.

Our Top Take Action Summit Pick

2:40PM – In today’s live music economy, success isn’t just about ticket sales – it’s about discoverability, booking demand, fan engagement, and diversified live revenue. This session brings together leaders shaping the live ecosystem to explore how artists, promoters, and event platforms use data, marketplaces, fan tools, and AI-powered insights to grow audiences and secure more opportunities. From tour promotion and targeted fan outreach to private events, brand activations, and experiential bookings, panelists share how live growth is evolving – and what it takes to fill calendars and rooms in 2026.

Panelists: Fabrice Sergent – Bandsintown, Co-Founder / Managing Partner (Moderator), Mark Steiner – GigSalad, Founder, Jeremy Gruber – Friends at Work, Head of Artist Marketing & Digital Strategy, and Anj Fayemi – Rivet, CEO

Tuesday, March 17

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM | Moving Culture: Music Brand Campaigns for Equity Location: Downright Austin, Capitol Ballroom ABCD Why: How brand deals are shifting away from simple product placement toward social impact and authentic alignment.



11:30 AM – 12:30 PM | Why Music Platforms Care About Live Music

Location: Downright Austin / Capitol Ballroom E Why: Major music streaming services are focusing more on live music including showcasing concert dates. What’s driving this shift, and what does it mean for artists, promoters, and the broader live music ecosystem? This panel will delve into the economic and cultural forces shaping the intersection of live and digital music. Panelists: Abbie Riley , Spotify; Jamie Loeb , Nederlander Concerts; Fabrice Sergent , Bandsintown (moderator) ; Ali Rivera, YouTube

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM | Unlocking Africa: Real Partnerships and Real Results Location: Downright Austin, Capitol Ballroom FGH Why: A crucial roadmap for breaking artists in Africa’s hyper-local radio and streaming markets.



Wednesday, March 18, 2026

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM | Making a Mind Live podcast: When AI Agents Leave the Lab