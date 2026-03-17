Bruno Mars Signs With Avex Music Group For Publishing Admin

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Avex Music Group announced it has secured a global music publishing administration agreement with the Grammy-winning recording artist Bruno Mars.

Under the terms of the partnership, Avex will oversee administration of publishing for music written by Mars during the term of the deal which will commence upon the completion of his current deal with BMG/Warner Chappell.

“Bruno Mars is one of the most culturally impactful songwriters of his generation,” said Katsumi Kuroiwa, CEO of Avex Inc. “We are honored to partner with him and support his future works through this global publishing relationship.”

Brandon Silverstein, CEO of Avex Music Group, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Bruno to Avex and look forward to supporting his incredible songs.”