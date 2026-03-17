Crossover Talent Expands In Chicago, Adds Agent Harry Woosley

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Boutique booking agency Crossover Touring has announced an expansion into Chicago with the launch of a new office and the addition of agent Harry Woosley.

“We’ve been quietly building something we’re really proud of,” said Pat May, Crossover Co-Founder and agent representing artists such as Billy Strings. “It feels like the right moment to expand.”

Woosley most recently served at Madison House and will continue to be based in Chicago. He is joined in the transition to Crossover Touring by a client roster that includes Clay Street Unit and Grammy winner Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

“It’s amazing to find a new home with Crossover that is so committed to artist success and thinks so deeply about the musicianship and talent that each person brings to the roster,” Woosley said.

The agency’s new Chicago office will serve as the home base for veteran agent and Director of Operations Kate Begani, who will oversee support staff. Begani, whose resume includes past roles at Monterey International and Paradigm Talent Agency, is a Chicago native with a current roster that includes artists such as The Lil Smokies and Town Mountain.

“We’ve got an incredible roster and a team that really believes in what we’re doing. Adding Harry is doubling down on the belief that the artists we work with are building communities and careers,” May said. “We’re fortunate to work with the people we do. If we keep doing right by them and keep adding thoughtful and talented folks to the team, growth takes care of itself.”