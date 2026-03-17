Live Nation Teases The Grand Opening Of The Truth In Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Truth, a new live music venue in downtown Nashville, has announced initial plans for its grand opening this fall.

Located in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, the 4,400-capacity venue will host both global headliners and rising Nashville stars across multiple genres.

“This first chapter reflects exactly what we set out to build with The Truth: a room where global icons, breakout artists, and hometown voices can all share the same stage,” said Grant Lyman, President, Live Nation US Regions East. “This is just the beginning. We look forward to announcing many more shows as we shape a grand opening season that reflects the depth and diversity of Nashville’s music community.”

“Nashville is one of the most important music cities in the world,” added Sally Williams, President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy, Live Nation. “With The Truth, we’re creating a venue that reflects Nashville’s legacy of performance and songwriting. It will be a space built for artists, built for sound, and built for the kind of live experience Nashville fans deserve.”

To mark the grand opening, venue operator Live Nation has partnered with Isle of Printing, a local custom art studio, to create a collectible letterpress poster featuring the inaugural lineup. Upon opening, The Truth will also debut its Set List Studio, where fans can purchase hand-crafted, letterpress set-list posters unique to each show.

Details regarding the opening headliner and the full inaugural lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

The venue is slated to open in the Fall of 2026 as part of Wedgewood Village, the 18-acre mixed-use development by Nashville-based real estate and hospitality firm AJ Capital Partners.