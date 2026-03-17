National Arts Policy Alliance Appoints Three Co-Directors to Lead Organizing Coalition

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Arts Policy Alliance (NAPA), a research and organizing coalition working to advance economic rights and justice for creative and cultural workers, announced the appointment of three co-directors: Althea Erickson as Director of Advocacy & Policy, Helena Huang as Director of Stewardship, and Lolan B. Sevilla as Director of Organizing.

Established in 2024, NAPA has been administered and incubated by United States Artists (USA) with funding from the Hewlett Foundation, Good Chaos, Kenneth Rainin Foundation, Barr Foundation, Doris Duke Foundation, and Rockefeller Brothers Fund. These appointments mark a significant milestone as the organization moves from its founding co-design phase into full implementation: launching local organizing assemblies, building cross-sectoral alliances, and developing the policy infrastructure needed to win systemic economic reforms for creative workers nationwide.

Together, the three directors bring decades of combined expertise in labor policy, philanthropy, civic engagement, supporting the initiative’s mission of reshaping economic conditions and equity for creative and cultural workers across the country.

Leading NAPA’s advocacy and policy work, Althea Erickson is a nationally recognized professional with more than 20 years of experience building and leading advocacy operations in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors. Her work is anchored in labor rights and social protections for self-employed artists. Through her independent research and policy firm, Working Matters, she applies worker-centered design methodologies to co-create systems that serve those most often left out of traditional labor protections. Erickson previously served as Director of the Sol Center for Liberated Work at the Center for Cultural Innovation, Vice President of Global Advocacy & Impact at Etsy, and Advocacy Director at Freelancers Union.

Overseeing NAPA’s communications, fund development, and evaluation, Helena Huang brings more than 25 years of leadership experience at the intersection of culture, philanthropy, and public policy. She has dedicated her career to bridging the worlds of foundations and advocacy while supporting artists, organizers, and communities in working toward lasting systems change. Most recently, she served as Project Director for the Art for Justice Fund (A4J), a partnership between philanthropist Agnes Gund, the Ford Foundation, and Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. Under her leadership, A4J distributed over $127 million in grants and fellowships to more than 450 artists and advocates.

Lolan B. Sevilla joins NAPA as Director of Organizing, bringing expertise as a cultural worker and organizer with a focus on community study and sustained movement work. Sevilla will promote organizing among creative workers, driving strategy toward policy reforms that establish genuine economic rights for all.