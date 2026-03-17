Renee Brodeur Elevated To GM At TMWRK

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Artist management firm TMWRK has announced the promotion of partner and executive vice president Renee Brodeur to General Manager, effective immediately.

Brodeur, who has been with the company for more than a decade, co-manages a roster that includes Diplo, Major Lazer, and A-Trak alongside TMWRK CEO and founder Andrew McInnes.

She began her career at Epic Records, rising through the ranks of the label’s artist development division. In 2012, she joined her longtime friend and colleague McInnes at TMWRK.

“Renee has been an essential member of TMWRK for more than 14 years,” says McInnes. “I’m excited to have her step into the role of GM and continue to grow the business together across all aspects of the entertainment industry. We’re lucky to have her.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to step into this new role at TMWRK,” says Brodeur. “My 14 years with the company have been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful every day to work with amazing artists and be surrounded by such immensely talented peers. I look forward to TMWRK’s continued growth and am honored to be part of this journey alongside such a sharp and fearless leader as Andrew McInnes.”