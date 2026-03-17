The Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada Signs With Concord Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing has announced the signing of multi-talented artist, songwriter, and producer Adrian Quesada to a global publishing deal.

Quesada’s agreement with Concord includes his forthcoming projects as well as his catalog, featuring his work with the Grammy-nominated psychedelic soul band Black Pumas.

Along with co-founding Black Pumas, Quesada has produced and performed across a variety of projects spanning multiple genres, including Diamante Eléctrico, which earned him a Latin Grammy for Best Rock Song in 2023.

“Excited is an understatement to describe how I feel about joining the Concord publishing team. From my first talks and interactions with Jeremy and Pablo, I could tell that they are as passionate as I am about putting good music into the world. Concord has an unmatched ability to cast a big enough net to reach all the worlds I like to incorporate into my music—from soul to Latin to hip-hop and beyond. I’m thrilled about the next chapter with this amazing crew,” Quesada stated.

“Adrian is exactly the type of writer we aspire to work with. He’s talented and successful across multiple genres, always willing to take risks to keep creating great art. We’re thrilled to be a part of his team,” added Jeremy Yohai, SVP A&R, and Pablo Ahogado, VP A&R at Concord Music Publishing, in a joint statement.