UMG’s Bravado Revises Leadership Team, Taps Matt Young As CEO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Bravado, Universal Music Group’s dedicated Merch operation, announced a shakeup of its leadership team that includes the promotion of Matt Young to the role of CEO.

Young, who joined the company as President in 2021, is based in New York and continues to report to Boyd Muir, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Music Group.

The newly strengthened senior management team includes Eric Mackay, who joins as General Manager. He formerly served as EVP of Global Digital Strategy at Warner Chappell Music and is a respected industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience at companies including Vevo, CELAS, White Noise, and Integral Management.

Dan Goldberg has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Strategy & New Ventures. In this newly created role, he will lead strategy and business development across Bravado, expanding into new verticals and developing innovative partnerships across music, sports, brands, and broader culture. Goldberg previously built and led the Music & Entertainment division at Fanatics and served as SVP of Warner Music Artist Services.

Amy Zaglauer has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Artist Strategy. She will continue to serve as the primary liaison for artists and their management teams. Zaglauer joined Bravado in 2021 following artist services and brand management roles at Warner Music Group, Atlantic Records, and Fueled By Ramen.

Rachel Redfearn will continue in her role as Senior Vice President of A&R, a position she has held since 2023. She will continue to lead the company’s efforts in signing new talent.

“Creating products for superfans is integral to how artists express their creative vision and forge lasting connections beyond the music itself,” said Boyd Muir. “Matt leads an expert, nimble team that moves quickly with the market while staying closely aligned with each artist’s needs, ambitions, and identity. These appointments underscore our continued commitment to expanding opportunities for artists to engage and grow with their biggest fans.”

“The work we do brings fans deeper into an artist’s world in ways that are meaningful, lasting, and real,” said Matt Young. “I’m excited to work alongside Amy, Eric, Dan, Rachel, and the wider team as we continue creating innovative products and experiences that turn connection into community. In the equation of Artists + Fans, we are the plus sign.”

Young, Zaglauer, and Goldberg will be based in New York City, while Mackay will be based in Los Angeles and Redfearn in London.