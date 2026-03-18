2026 Libera Awards Nominees Revealed Ahead Of Indie Week In New York City

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Foundation for Independent Music (FIM) and The American Association of Independent Music, Inc. (A2IM) have announced the nominees for the 2026 Libera Awards, the premier annual honors for the independent music community.

Presented by Merlin, the 2026 Libera Awards will feature a total of 38 categories, including new additions such as Record Store of the Year.

“We are delighted to announce the 2026 Libera Awards nominees and offer a big congratulations to all the talented artists and hardworking members of the independent music industry who are truly deserving of these accolades. Their talent, ambition, drive, and creativity have expanded our horizons as both an industry and as music fans. We cannot wait to celebrate with them on June 8,” said said Ian Harrison, CEO of A2IM.

The annual awards gala is scheduled to take place at the historic Gotham Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8. The event serves as the official kickoff to the annual A2IM Indie Week conference, which begins the following morning, Tuesday, June 9, and runs through Thursday, June 11, at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

For 2026, Billboard Short-Form Content Director Delisa Shannon will return as the gala’s host.

2026 Libera Awards Presented By Merlin Nominees :

RECORD OF THE YEAR presented by MERLIN

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, under exclusive license to Roc Nation Distribution)

Geese – Getting Killed (Partisan Records)

Hayley Williams – Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party (Post Atlantic)

Mavis Staples – Sad And Beautiful World (ANTI-)

Oklou – choke enough (True Panther Records)

Oneohtrix Point Never – Tranquilizer (Warp Records)

Wednesday – Bleeds (Dead Oceans)

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Geese (Partisan Records)

Gelli Haha (Innovative Leisure)

Lambrini Girls (City Slang)

Nourished By Time (XL Recordings)

Water From Your Eyes (Matador Records)

LABEL OF THE YEAR (15+ employees)

Ghostly International

Loma Vista Recordings

Merge Records

Ninja Tune

Partisan Records

Polyvinyl Record Co.

Sacred Bones Records

Sub Pop Records

Stones Throw Records

Third Man Records

Warp Records

LABEL OF THE YEAR (6-14 employees)

Arts & Crafts

Brownswood Recordings

Captured Tracks

Fat Possum Records

Light in the Attic

Mass Appeal

Mexican Summer

Run For Cover Records

Secret City Records

Sumerian Records

LABEL OF THE YEAR (5 or fewer employees)

Bayonet Records

Brainfeeder

Colemine Records

Daptone Records

Oh Boy Records

Psychic Hotline

RVNG Intl.

Saddle Creek

True Panther Records

Wax Bodega

BEST ALTERNATIVE ROCK RECORD

The Beths – Straight Line Was A Lie (ANTI-)

Geese – Getting Killed (Partisan Records)

Nilufer Yanya – Dancing Shoes (Ninja Tune)

Nourished By Time – The Passionate Ones (XL Recordings)

Water From Your Eyes – It’s a Beautiful Place (Matador Records)

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS RECORD

Amanda Shires – Nobody’s Girl (ATO Records)

Greg Freeman – Burnover (Transgressive Records / Canvasback)

Hannah Cohen – Earthstar Mountain (Congrats Records)

Hayden Pedigo – I’ll Be Waving As You Drive Away (Mexican Summer)

Mon Rovîa – “Heavy Foot” (Nettwerk Music Group)

Neko Case – Neon Grey Midnight Green (ANTI-)

Valerie June – Owls, Omens, and Oracles (Concord Records)

BEST BLUES RECORD

Antone’s 50th Allstars – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (New West Records)

Galactic & Irma Thomas – Audience With The Queen (Tchoup-zilla Records)

Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey (Nola Blue Records)

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Room On The Porch (Concord Records)

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell – Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited Live at LOCKN’ (Fantasy Records)

BEST CLASSICAL RECORD

Kara-Lis Coverdale – A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever (Smalltown Supersound)

Lyra Pramuk – Hymnal (7K!)

Theo Hoffman – Schubert Beatles (NYFOS Records)

Tiffany Poon – Nature (Pentatone)

Will Liverman – The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II (Lexicon Classics)

BEST COUNTRY RECORD

Alison Krauss & Union Station – “Richmond on the James” (Down The Road Records)

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman (Loma Vista Recordings)

Shaboozey – “Good News” (American Dogwood / EMPIRE)

Waylon Jennings – Songbird (Son of Jessi)

Zach Top – Ain’t In It For My Health (Leo33 / Firebird Music)

BEST DANCE RECORD

Danny Brown – Stardust (Warp Records)

Fcukers – “I Like It Like That” (Ninja Tune)

Gelli Haha – Switcheroo (Innovative Leisure)

Sextile – yes, please. (Sacred Bones Records)

Shygirl – Club Shy Room 2 (Because Music)

BEST ELECTRONIC RECORD presented by Redeye Worldwide

Ela Minus – DÍA (Domino)

Helado Negro – The Last Sound On Earth (Big Dada / Ninja Tune)

Oklou – choke enough (True Panther Records)

Oneohtrix Point Never – Tranquilizer (Warp Records)

Sudan Archives – THE BPM (Stones Throw Records)

BEST FOLK RECORD

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time (Jagjaguwar)

Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow (Southeastern Records)

Joanne Robertson – Blurrr (AD 93)

Madi Diaz – Fatal Optimist (ANTI-)

S.G. Goodman – Planting By The Signs (Slough Water Records)

BEST RECORD FROM GAMES AND INTERACTIVE MEDIA

C418 – Minecraft: Alpha + Beta (Box Set) (Ghostly International)

Gracie LeClere / Jack Wall – Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 (Original Soundtrack) (Activision)

Hudson Bikichky – Eclipsium (Original Soundtrack) (Materia Collective)

Lorien Testard – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Original Soundtrack) (Laced Records)

Tom Morello – “Everything Burns” (ft. Beartooth) (Mom+Pop)

Various Artists – Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Original Soundtrack (Extended Edition) (Riot Games)

BEST GLOBAL RECORD

Femi Kuti – Journey Through Life (Partisan Records)

Lido Pimienta – La Belleza (ANTI-)

Mdou Moctar – Tears of Injustice (Matador Records)

Mulatu Astatke – Mulatu Plays Mulatu (Strut Records)

Pachyman – Another Place (ATO Records)

BEST HEAVY RECORD

The Callous Daoboys – I Don’t Want To See You In Heaven (MNRK Music Group)

Coheed and Cambria – The Father of Make Believe (Coheed and Cambria)

Die Spitz – Something to Consume (Third Man Records)

DRAIN – …IS YOUR FRIEND (Epitaph)

Model/Actriz – Pirouette (True Panther Records)

They Are Gutting a Body of Water – LOTTO (ATO Records)

YHWH Nailgun – 45 Pounds (AD 93)

BEST HIP-HOP/RAP RECORD presented by AUDIOSALAD

Aesop Rock – Black Hole Superette (Rhymesayers Entertainment)

billy woods – GOLLIWOG (Backwoodz Studioz/Rhymesayers Entertainment)

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse, under exclusive license to Roc Nation Distribution)

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo 2 (ESGN LLC)

Jim Legxacy – black british music (2025) (XL Recordings)

John Glacier – Like A Ribbon (Young)

Shygirl – “SLIME is BESTIE” (ft. JT and Sega Bodega) (Because Music)

INDEPENDENT RECORD STORE OF THE YEAR

Amoeba Music

The Electric Fetus

Grimey’s New & Preloved Music

Music Millennium

Plaid Room Records

Rough Trade NYC

Turntable Lab

Waterloo Records

BEST JAZZ RECORD