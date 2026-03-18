Allen Lo Named EVP, Chief Legal Officer For MSG And Sphere Ent.

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and Sphere Entertainment Co. announced the hire of media and technology veteran Allen Lo for the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer for both companies.

Mr. Lo, who is set to officailly assume his new role on March 30th, will oversee all corporate and business legal affairs, supported by a team of legal professionals with a range of disciplines.

He will also work closely wioth both companies senior leadership teams to orchestrate business strategy, negotiate transactions and lead corporate governance processes. He will report to MSG Executive Chair and CEO James Dolan.

“We are pleased to welcome Allen to MSG Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment,” said Mr. Dolan. “As a leader he has handled high-profile corporate and business legal matters, and his expertise will be an important addition to our Legal team in support of both companies’ strategic initiatives and long-term growth.”

“Throughout my career I have operated across a range of legal functions at innovative companies,” said Mr. Lo. “Taking on this role with two leading companies, each pushing forward in live experiences and technology, is an opportunity I welcome, and I look forward to working with the management teams to help support strategic initiatives at both companies.”

Mr. Lo joins MSG from Meta, where he served as Vice President, Legal and Deputy General Counsel. His resume includes past roles as Deputy General Counsel, Patents and IP Litigation, at Google and Deputy General Counsel and Vice President, Legal Affairs, at Juniper Networks.

Mr. Lo received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University.