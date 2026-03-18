Benjamin Lampman Named VP Of Touring At SGPS/ShowRig

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — SGPS/ShowRig, Inc., the staging, rigging, and live production automation company, announced the promotion of Benjamin Lampman to Vice President of Touring.

Lampman, who previously served as the General Manager and Sales Lead for the company’s Las Vegas operations, will assume oversight of the company’s full touring division.

In his new role, he will collaborate with SGPS/ShowRig’s automation and engineering teams and will continue to be based in Las Vegas while overseeing touring operations across the company’s seven U.S. locations.

“Touring productions today demand engineering precision, reliability, and systems that can perform night after night in challenging environments,” said Benjamin Lampman. “By integrating SGPS/ShowRig’s engineering, technical design, fabrication, rigging, and automation capabilities, we’re able to support designers and production teams with solutions that are built to travel, built to perform, and built to scale for the largest live events in the world.”

“Ben’s promotion is a key component of our long-term growth strategy,” said Ned Collett, President of SGPS/ShowRig. “His track record of managing complex, large-scale projects, from Broadway to global stadium tours, along with his experience delivering highly customized fabrication solutions, makes him the ideal leader to head our touring division as we continue to expand our capabilities in automation, rigging, and fabrication.”

With more than two decades of experience in the live events industry, Lampman joined SGPS/ShowRig in 2019 and has held roles such as Project Manager and Las Vegas General Manager. His resume also includes past senior roles at Production Resource Group (PRG) and Technical Director at the prestigious Long Wharf Theatre and Manhattan Theatre Club.

Lampman holds a BFA in Theater from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.