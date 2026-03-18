Navy Federal Debuts New Concert Series For Military Communities Nationwide

VIENNA, VA (CelebrityAccess) – Navy Federal Credit Union launched Navy Federal Jams, a new concert series to show our appreciation for the military community and celebrate service through the power of music.

Designed to bring live music to local communities and military-connected communities, Navy Federal Jams reflects the credit union’s long‑standing commitment to supporting Servicemembers, Veterans and their families—creating meaningful moments of connection, gratitude and shared experiences.

Global superstar and multi-platinum artist Kane Brown will perform on May 8 in Charleston, SC and May 31 in Colorado Springs, CO. Free tickets are available only for active military personnel and Veterans.* General admission tickets are $75. Get tickets at www.navyfederaljams.com.

May 8 – Kane Brown, joined by opening act Chris Lane – North Charleston Coliseum (Charleston, SC)

May 31 – Kane Brown, joined by opening act Randall King – Broadmoor World Arena (Colorado Springs, CO)

“Music has a unique way of bringing people together, and Navy Federal Jams lets us do that for the military community and all of our members that we’re proud to serve,” said Joe Bock, vice president of brand strategy at Navy Federal. “These concerts are meant to create fun, shared experiences that celebrate community and show gratitude for service.”

Navy Federal Jams will also host complimentary live performances by emerging artists in cities across the country. Designed for all ages, each concert will include food trucks, face painting and other family-friendly activities. Reserve a spot at www.navyfederaljams.com:

April 11 – Redferrin – 31st St. Stage at King Neptune’s Park (Virginia Beach, VA)

May 9 – Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors – Sunken Garden Theater (San Antonio, TX)

May 23 – Kashus Culpepper – Water Works Park Amphitheater (Tampa, FL)

June 6 – Walker Montgomery – Riverfront Plaza (Jacksonville, FL)

June 13 – Hannah McFarland – Central Park Amphitheater (Oklahoma City, OK)

June 20 – Restless Road – Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion (Tacoma, WA)

At the Charleston, SC and Colorado Springs, CO concerts, attendees can stop by Mission Marketplace, featuring home goods, apparel and unique gifts for purchase from Veteran-owned businesses.