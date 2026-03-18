Peermusic Appoints Lorenzo Grignani Managing Director, Peermusic Italy

MILAN, ITALY (CelebrityAccess) – Peermusic, the world’s largest global independent music publishing and neighbouring rights company with 39 offices in 33 countries, has appointed Lorenzo Grignani to Managing Director, Peermusic Italy as announced today by Mary Megan Peer, CEO, Peermusic and Nigel Elderton, President of Europe, Peermusic. In this role, Grignani will oversee the company’s Italian creative and administration operations encompassing music publishing and Peer Southern Productions. Grignani will be based out of Peermusic’s offices in Italy and will report to Nigel Elderton.

Prior to joining Peermusic, Grignani spent over eight years at FUGA, most recently as General Manager for Southern Europe, following four years as Managing Director in Italy, where he led business strategy and provided oversight for FUGA and Downtown across the Southern Europe region. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Kiver Digital, including Managing Director and Business Development Director, and led licensing and digital partnership initiatives at DOCOMO Digital, Buongiorno and Dada. Grignani also previously held Marketing and A&R roles for Sony Music Entertainment and Sony/ATV.

Grignani succeeds highly respected music publishing executive Francesca Trainini who will be retiring as Managing Director of Peermusic Italy and Peer Southern Productions, a role that she has held since 2014. Francesca is vice president of independent label association PMI Italia, vice president of Italian MPA FEM, president of the Board of IMPALA, as well as a founding member and vice president of Independent Music Publishers Forum (IMPF). Trainini spent the formative years of her career in London, where she worked for Virgin Publishing. She set up and ran independent label and publisher Oyez of which she continues to be a senior partner.

Francesca caps her career at peermusic with the successful acquisition of the Bella Ciao catalogue, including the influential protest song of the same name. The Bella Ciao song catalogue (1960-1980) is of significant historical importance, featuring over 1,800 songs and the repertoire of the period’s most prominent Italian folk songwriters. One of its primary assets is the world-famous title track, a global hymn of freedom that is still evoked to this day to stand for the rights of all people to be liberated from tyranny. “Bella Ciao” has been brought to fame by countless international interpretations, including the 2018 “Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix)” by El Profesor which charted across Europe. The song was also a prominent feature in the popular Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

Peer and Elderton commented: “We would like to thank Francesca for her leadership and dedication to peermusic over these past many years. Her tenure has been defined by a deep commitment to our writers, artists, and business partners and her lasting influence on the independent music industry within Europe.

Lorenzo brings a wealth of experience to our company and was the natural choice to spearhead our publishing and label operations in Italy. Lorenzo’s deep understanding of the industry and insight into the Italian market make him the perfect addition to our team as we work to expand our presence in the region and drive opportunities for our writers both domestically and globally.”

Grignani commented: “I would like to thank Mary Megan Peer and Nigel Elderton for entrusting me with this opportunity. It’s an incredible honor to continue to build upon peermusic’s incredible legacy in Italy. I look forward to supporting our artists and writers and creating opportunities for their song catalogues leveraging peermusic’s global footprint.”

Trainini commented: “It’s been an honor to work alongside the dedicated team at Peermusic Italy in service to our songwriters. I would like to thank Ralph, Bill, Mary Megan and Nigel for all of their support, as well as thank the incredible peermusic songwriters and composers whom I’ve had the immense pleasure of working with. I am proud of what we have achieved together. I know that the Peermusic Italy roster is in excellent hands under Lorenzo’s leadership.”