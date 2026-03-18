Primary Wave Inks The Estate of Eartha Kitt

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher Primary Wave Music announced a new partnership with the estate of the legendary singer and actor Eartha Kitt and her daughter, Kitt Shapiro.

The deal covers Kitt’s catalog of music, including 7 studio albums, 8 live albums and more than 50 singles with hits such as “Santa Baby”, “Under the Bridges of Paris”, “Where is My Man”, “C’est Si Bon”, and “Let’s Do It.”

The agreement also covers the use of Kitt’s name and likeness, according to Primary Wave.

“Eartha Kitt was a true icon with one of the most distinctive voices in music. We are thrilled to partner with Eartha’s daughter, Kitt Shapiro, and are honored she has entrusted us to preserve the legacy of her mother’s legendary catalog of music,” stated Primary Wave’s Dana DuFine.

Kitt Shapiro, Eartha’s only child and the Executrix of Eartha’s Estate said: “I am very excited to partner with Primary Wave to further share my mother’s legacy, and to continue spreading her message of kindness, love, acceptance and empowerment, to future generations.”