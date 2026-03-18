The Bob Dylan Center And UMPG To Open Application Period For 2026-2027 Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship

The Bob Dylan Center (BDC) and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), a leading music publishing company, today announced that the application period for the 2026–2027 Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship will open on March 17 HERE. Submissions will be accepted through April 27.

Created to mentor and develop aspiring songwriters in association with the unparalleled educational resources of the Bob Dylan Center, the Fellowship is awarded annually to two recipients who demonstrate exceptional promise and artistic vision. Building on the success of its inaugural year, the program gives emerging talent direct access to the Bob Dylan Archive® and a unique creative residency in Tulsa, where Fellows can refine their songwriting craft while forging meaningful connections with music industry creative executives.

The 2026–2027 Fellows will be selected by a distinguished panel of artists: Lucy Dacus, also known for her work with boygenius; Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend; James Mercer of The Shins; and Dan Wilson.

According to Mercer, “I fell into the crevasse that is Bob Dylan’s work on a sleepless winter night in Chicago. It would be about thirty years ago now. In a sleeping bag on the filthy floor of the Red Red Meat house. I knew of the man, of course, but I had never really sat and studied the material. That experience led to changes in my writing and my perception of life as a thinking person. The access granted by this fellowship allows a new artist to explore both the finished work and the writing process employed by an American master. It is my honor to be a part of this project!”

The inaugural Fellowship recipients, Tega Ethan and Taylor Zickefoose, completed their year-long Fellowships earlier this year. Selected from nearly 600 applicants worldwide, both artists immersed themselves in focused songwriting, research within the Bob Dylan Archive®, and public engagement opportunities throughout their fellowship year.

Zickefoose commented on her fellowship experience, “I will forever cherish my time in the fellowship. I think it’s every diy musician’s dream to have the time and financial means to dedicate all you can to your art, and the fellowship gave me that for an entire year. In that year, my art, my business know-how, connections, and my self-confidence grew ten-fold. If you have the opportunity and means to apply for this, do it. There’s no loss, only gain.”

The Bob Dylan Center opened in Tulsa, OK in May 2022 as the permanent home of the Bob Dylan Archive. The mission of the Center is to inspire and celebrate fearless creativity by exploring the music and artistry of the Nobel Prize–winning singer-songwriter as a catalyst for personal expression and cultural change.

Each Fellowship encompasses a $25,000 project stipend, public engagement and presentation opportunities, and dedicated time in BDC’s Bob Dylan Archive® to study Dylan’s creative process. Fellows will travel to Tulsa for four separate visits throughout the year-long fellowship, with roundtrip airfare and accommodations provided, and will receive mentorship from UMPG songwriters and executives. They will also be given recording time at The Church Studio, the historic Tulsa studio founded by Leon Russell, where they will be aided in creating songwriter demo recordings to support the next stage of their careers.

BDC Director Steven Jenkins said, “All of us here at the Bob Dylan Center are looking forward to the second year of the Songwriter Fellowship. We’re eager to apply our learnings and successes from the inaugural round and build on our partnership with UMPG to ensure that we maximize the artistry, ambition and impact of the most talented up-and-coming songwriters from across the country. I’m really looking forward to discovering my favorite new songwriters and songs.”

Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer of UMPG, added, “Songwriters need inspiration and the time to focus on their craft. Through our partnership with the Bob Dylan Center, this fellowship gives emerging writers a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the work and creative legacy of one of the greatest songwriters of all time, while developing their own songwriting voices and building relationships that can help shape the next chapter of their careers.”

Beginning March 17 through April 27, eligible songwriters may submit entries for consideration. To be eligible, entrants must be 18 years or older, U.S. citizens, and unsigned to a publishing agreement of any kind at the time of the Fellowship start date, August 2026 through July 2027. For further details on applying as well as complete rules and restrictions, please visit bobdylancenter.com/songwriterfellowship.