The IFPI Reports Global Recorded Music Revenues Grew By 6.4% In 2025

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has released its Global Music Report 2026, revealing that global recorded music revenues grew by 6.4% to reach US$31.7 billion in 2025.

These figures underscore the continued resilience of the recorded music market, which celebrated its eleventh consecutive year of growth. According to the IFPI, digital streaming remains the primary engine of this expansion; revenue from the format reached $22 billion in 2025, accounting for 69.6% of total global income.

Specific growth in paid streaming subscriptions was also robust, rising 8.8% to represent 52.4% of global revenues. The report notes there are now 837 million paid subscription accounts worldwide.

Physical formats—buoyed by premium items tailored for superfans—returned to growth in 2025 with an 8.0% increase in revenue. This included a 13.7% surge in vinyl sales, marking the format’s 19th consecutive year of growth. Meanwhile, revenues from performance rights saw their fifth straight year of gains, though they increased by only 0.3% during the reporting period.

While every region saw digital revenue growth in 2025, mature markets where streaming is already ubiquitous reported the smallest gains. The U.S. and Canada saw revenues grow by 3.5%, while Europe expanded by 5.6%. The strongest results emerged from high-growth regions: Latin America expanded by 17.1%, and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) grew by 15.2%.

Victoria Oakley, CEO of IFPI, commented on the findings: