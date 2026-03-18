US Music Revenue Hits Record $11.5B As Vinyl Surpasses $1B

(Hypebot) — According to the RIAA’s 2025 Year-End Recorded Music Revenue Report, US recorded music wholesale revenue hit an all-time record of $11.5 billion, driven by a resurgence in paid streaming growth and a historic milestone for vinyl.

While the headline number is impressive, the 2025 data reveals a shifting landscape in how fans value music — and how the industry tracks that value.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The “Wholesale” Shift: Seeing the Real Dollars

For the first time, the RIAA has shifted its primary reporting to wholesale value (the actual money flowing back to labels and artists) rather than “estimated retail value.” This aligns US reporting with global standards like the IFPI.

At $11.5 billion, the industry grew 3.1% year-over-year, narrowly outpacing inflation (2.7%). For those tracking the “real” health of the business, this 3.1% growth is a significant improvement over 2024, which saw growth trail inflation.

Paid Subscriptions: The 100 Million Ceiling is Shattered

There were concerns that the US streaming market was nearing saturation, but 2025 proved otherwise.

106.5 million: The number of total paid premium music subscription accounts.

The number of total paid premium music subscription accounts. 6.5 million: The net additions in 2025—the highest annual growth since 2022.

The net additions in 2025—the highest annual growth since 2022. $6.4 billion: Revenue from paid subscriptions now accounts for 55.3% of total US revenue.

Hypebot’s Bottom Line: Despite price hikes from Spotify and Apple Music, consumers are staying put. The industry isn’t just growing; it’s becoming more efficient at extracting value from its most dedicated users.

The $1 Billion Vinyl Revolution

In the latest chapter for this multi-year comeback story, vinyl sales surpassed $1 billion in annual revenue for the first time since 1983. This marks the 19th consecutive year of growth for the format.

The “Taylor Swift Effect” was in full force: her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl moved a staggering 1.6 million units on vinyl alone. Other heavy hitters like Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish also dominated the charts, proving that physical media has transitioned from a niche hobby to a primary revenue pillar.

Vinyl now represents 75% of all physical revenue, while CDs continued their downward trend, falling nearly 8% in revenue to $312 million.

The Human Element vs. AI

RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier used the 2025 report to double down on the industry’s stance toward Artificial Intelligence. He emphasized that the record growth is built on “human-centered music” and “responsible AI partnerships.”

With 82% of revenue still coming from streaming, the RIAA is clearly signaling that the next phase of growth depends on protecting copyright against unlicensed AI training while finding new ways to monetize “superfans” through digital and physical collectibles.

Hypebot’s Bottom Live: What This Means for Indie Artists

If you’re an independent artist or a small label, the 2025 report offers a clear roadmap:

Streaming is the Floor, Physical is the Ceiling: Streaming remains the primary discovery tool (82% of the market), but physical products (specifically vinyl) are where the high-margin revenue lives.

Streaming remains the primary discovery tool (82% of the market), but physical products (specifically vinyl) are where the high-margin revenue lives. Superfans Drive the Data: The rebound in subscription growth suggests that fans are willing to pay more for music if the value proposition remains high.

The rebound in subscription growth suggests that fans are willing to pay more for music if the value proposition remains high. Diversify Your Format: With vinyl representing nearly 50% of the global value in the US market, independent artists should prioritize limited-run physical releases to capture a slice of that $1 billion pie.

Read the full 2025 RIAA report here.