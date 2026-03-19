Aaron Sawyer Elevated To Partner At Triple 8 Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Triple 8 Management announced the promotion of veteran artist manager Aaron Sawyer to become a partner at the firm.

“Aaron is on an incredible run, building a remarkable roster while also being a truly outstanding teammate across the company. We are not ever silo’d here at Triple 8, and Aaron has fully embraced that culture,” stated company CEO/Founder George Couri.

“Beyond the success of the artists he represents, Aaron has shown up again and again for this company – helping close deals for other teams, jumping in wherever needed, and consistently bringing a steady, thoughtful and generous spirit to the work,” added Executive Partner Paul Steele

A member of the Triple 8 team since 2023, Sawyer, fellow artist manager Hannah Boren coordinator Evy Daunic represent Sierra Ferrell, I’m With Her, Julian Lage, Madison Cunningham, Nickel Creek, Vincent Lima, Watkins Family Hour, along with Sean and Sara Watkins.

“Paul has been a champion of my management journey for nearly 20 years, while George’s help, encouragement and steady ear for endless advice was present on my first day at Triple 8,” remarked Sawyer. “I’m thrilled and honored to deepen my partnership with Triple 8 and continue to invest not only in my roster, but in the leadership of the company and staff.”