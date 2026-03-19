Country Artist Chris Young To Open Nashville Sports Bar ‘Famous Friends’ In Midtown

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum country music artist Chris Young is bringing a new hangout to Nashville’s legendary nightlife scene with the opening of Famous Friends, a brand new sports bar located in the heart of Midtown.

Just steps from the iconic Tin Roof on Demonbreun, the bar is located at 1516A Demonbreun St. in Nashville, TN. Inspired by Young’s chart-topping hit “Famous Friends,” the venue is designed to celebrate the spirit of community, music, and the unforgettable friendships formed in Music City. Only moments from some of Nashville’s most recognizable live music destinations, Famous Friends will offer fans and locals alike a vibrant new gathering spot in the heart of the city’s bustling Midtown scene.

“I’m very excited for Famous Friends to be open in Nashville! I have been working on this as a passion project for a while now,” Young tells exclusively to Billboard. “A sports bar that will be Nashville famous for a reason. Something completely different where you can bring all your friends for a great time!”

The venue’s name pays tribute to the values that have defined Young’s career and personal journey, celebrating the people and hometown connections that shape who we are. As Nashville continues to grow as a global entertainment destination, Famous Friends aims to capture the authenticity and camaraderie that have always made the city special.

Situated along Midtown’s lively Demonbreun strip, the bar places visitors in the center of the neighborhood’s energetic nightlife, with easy access to live music, dining, and some of the city’s most beloved venues.

More details about the venue, including its grand opening timeline and venue features, will be announced soon. You can connect with Famous Friends on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.