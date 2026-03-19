Country Radio Broadcasters Announce 2026 Country Radio Hall Of Fame Honorees

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2026 was announced today during CRS Honors at CRS 2026, with Hall of Fame inductees Mike Moore (Class of 2024) and Trish Biondo (Class of 2023) revealing this year’s honorees. The 2026 honorees, comprising three On-Air Personality inductees and four Radio inductees, represent the pinnacle of dedication and impact in country radio. In the On-Air Personality category are Chris Carr, Michael J, and Rick Jackson. The Radio category includes Marci Braun, Phil Hunt, Bruce Logan, and John Marks.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of those individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the country format.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner will be held August 3 at the Virgin Hotel Nashville. More information about the event, including the date, time, and ticket details, will be released closer to the event.

ON-AIR INDUCTEES:

Chris Carr: Chris Carr has spent nearly three decades in Country radio, including 24 years in the Minneapolis market across two tenures at iHeartMedia’s KEEY (K102). Between those runs, he spent six years at Hubbard’s WUBE/Cincinnati, delivering strong ratings and earning multiple industry honors in both markets. Carr is a six-time CMA Personality of the Year (2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2025) and a three-time ACM Personality of the Year (2010, 2012, 2015). He has twice been named Twin Cities Personality of the Year and is a two-time Marconi Award nominee. Through his work with the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Radiothon, Carr has helped raise more than $25 million, earning St. Jude’s “Leading the Way” Award in 2025.

Michael J: Michael J is one of the most recognizable voices in country radio. Since 2000, he has hosted afternoon drive on WPOC/Baltimore, and beginning in 2007, he simultaneously hosted middays on WMZQ/Washington, D.C., commuting daily between the two markets. Michael J has also delivered point-to-point and custom programming across iHeartCountry stations nationwide and currently hosts middays on the iHeart Custom Country Channel. His career includes time at WWW/Detroit, along with experience in CHR, AC, and AOR formats, and roles as Music Director and Program Director. His charitable work includes raising millions for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Rick Jackson: With more than 50 years in country radio, Rick Jackson’s career spans on-air, programming, and executive leadership roles. He began in the mid-1970s in Denver at KERE and KLAL before helping launch KYGO/Denver in 1980, where he hosted mornings and later served as Music Director and Program Director. In 1986, Jackson launched the syndicated Rick Jackson’s Country Classics, which he continues to host today. He also served as General Manager of KSON/San Diego from 2009–2016. His honors include Favorite Denver Radio Personality (1985), Radio Ink’s Large Market General Manager of the Year (2002), and a Marconi Award for Large Market Station of the Year (KSON, 2012).

RADIO INDUCTEES:

Marci Braun: Marci Braun serves as Regional Brand Manager for Audacy, overseeing KMNB/Minneapolis and WUSN/Chicago, where she has worked since 2004. She began her career with Midwest Communications in Green Bay and later worked at WDEZ/Wausau before joining WUSN as Music Director and on-air personality, rising to her current leadership role in 2020. Under her leadership, WUSN has helped raise more than $25 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and she has served for more than a decade on the St. Jude Radio Advisory Board. Her honors include multiple Radio & Records Music Director of the Year awards, CRS/Country Aircheck Music Director of the Year (2010–2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020), CRS/Country Aircheck Program Director of the Year (2022, 2024), inclusion on Radio Ink’s Top Country PD list (2021–2025), and Barrett Media’s Country Programmer of the Year (2024). Braun is also a frequent speaker at the CRS Women’s Mentoring Breakfast.

Phil Hunt: Phil Hunt has influenced country radio across every market size during a 50-year career spanning on-air, programming, corporate leadership, and consulting. His roles have included Program Director at KSSN/Little Rock, Senior Vice President of Client Services at Rusty Walker Programming, Executive Vice President/Country Brand Manager for Clear Channel, and founder of Hunt Media. As a consultant, Hunt has guided stations including WUSN/Chicago, KASE/Austin, KTST/Oklahoma City, and KAJA/San Antonio, among many others. His strategic leadership has helped shape numerous award-winning stations and Hall of Fame careers at both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Country Radio Hall of Fame.

Bruce Logan: Bruce Logan is currently serving his second tenure as Vice President of Programming for Audacy/Houston, with direct oversight of KILT-FM. Over more than three decades, he has delivered ratings success and market turnarounds in small, medium, and major markets. Logan previously spent 17 years as Regional Vice President for iHeartMedia’s Carolina markets, overseeing WESC, WKKT, WTQR, and WKSF. Additional leadership roles include Operations Manager at WIRK/West Palm Beach and programming positions in Savannah and Louisville. He has been named to Radio Ink’s Top Country PD list for 17 years and has guided multiple stations and air talents to CMA and ACM nominations, awards, and Hall of Fame recognition. Logan has also served on the CRS Agenda Committee for 15 of the past 25 years.

John Marks: John Marks is a 51-year radio veteran whose influence spans terrestrial, satellite, and digital platforms. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Country Programming for Spotify, following his role as Head of Country Programming for SiriusXM, where he oversaw more than 20 channels. His terrestrial programming success includes leadership roles at KSON/San Diego, KKAT/Salt Lake City, KWNR and KFMS/Las Vegas, KRPM/Seattle, KSSN/Little Rock, and WSAI/Cincinnati. Marks has served on the CMA Board of Directors and the ACM Board and received the CMA Jo Walker-Meador International Award and the British Country Music Association’s International Services to the Industry Award in 2018. He has also been deeply involved in country radio’s partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.