Denmark’s Smukfest Reports Record Financial Results FOr 2025

SKANDERBORG, Denmark (VIP-NEWS) – Smukfest in Denmark has reported record financial results for 2025, with revenue reaching DKK 306 million (approximately €41 million) and a pre-tax profit of DKK 5 million (around €0.67 million).

The festival said the results come in a year where it deliberately increased investments in sustainable solutions, talent development and initiatives focused on community, inclusion and accessibility.

Smukfest is an annual seven-day music festival held in Skanderborg, Denmark, typically during the second week of August, attracting around 60,000 daily visitors to the beech forest festival site.

Unlike several Danish festivals that are owned by international investment funds, Smukfest operates as a member-owned association.

The organisation behind the festival has run the event since 1980. According to the festival, 20% of its annual surplus is allocated to the Smuk Foundation (Smukfonden), which supports projects and communities for children and young people, while the remaining 80% is reinvested into the development of the following year’s festival.

“A healthy economy means that, as a non-profit and independent organisation, we can invest in people, communities, sustainable initiatives and strong cultural experiences. This year’s surplus is part of a cycle where no one becomes financially richer – but where life becomes more beautiful for many. That is the essence of Smukfest,” said Trine Bang, head of content and spokesperson for the festival.

2025 Edition

The 2025 edition of Smukfest took place from 3–9 August in Skanderborg and featured a wide mix of international and Danish artists.

Headliners and prominent acts included Shawn Mendes, 50 Cent, Iggy Pop, Martin Garrix, Will Smith, Nena and Eagle-Eye Cherry, alongside Danish names such as MØ, Suspekt, Aqua and Tessa.

Across the week, the festival programme included well over 100 artists performing across multiple stages, reflecting Smukfest’s typical mix of international headliners and Danish acts spanning pop, rock, hip-hop and electronic music.

Focus on Social Responsibility and Cultural Impact

In 2025 Smukfest introduced a new vision and strategy plan for 2025–2029, positioning the festival as an active and responsible contributor to society. The strategy was implemented through several initiatives during the event.

These included hosting a cultural conference focused on the role of cultural communities as a societal force, organised in collaboration with Dansk Kulturliv. The KærligHeden stage, which focuses on emerging talent, was expanded with a new tent stage and targeted career development programmes for participating artists. Additional initiatives, such as the introduction of rest zones, were designed to improve both social and physical accessibility for festival attendees.

Environmental initiatives also formed part of the festival’s efforts. Smukfest reported that 79% of total waste generated during the festival was sorted and recycled in 2025, while 97% of the festival’s circular service equipment was collected for reuse. The organisation also installed rainwater collection systems with a capacity of 88 cubic metres for reuse in facilities such as toilets, and distributed 12,000 free hemp sanitary products to festival guests.

“Being a responsible societal actor means using the power of the festival – the community, creativity and love – to make a real difference for people. The 2025 result shows that it is possible to run an independent festival with financial responsibility without compromising our values,” Bang added.

Strong Ticket Demand and New Festival Developments

Smukfest 2025 sold out, and when full festival tickets for the 2026 edition went on sale on November 5, they also sold out the same day.

“Every year we work hard to turn that trust into strong and surprising experiences for our 60,000 daily guests. Smukfest is the balance between strong traditions and the courage to think differently. That is why we will open the festival site in August with significant changes,” Bang said.