Islanders and Oak View Group Announce AHL Franchise Move from Bridgeport to Hamilton

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) — The New York Islanders, in partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), announced plans to relocate the franchise’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate from Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Hamilton, Ontario in time for the 2026-27 season.

News of the move follows a long-term agreement with the 18,000-capacity TD Coliseum, which recently underwent a $300 million refurb to modernize the facility.

“On behalf of the entire New York Islanders organization, I want to extend our deepest thanks to the City of Bridgeport and the loyal fans who have supported this team for the past 25 years,” said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. “From the early days of the Sound Tigers to our time as the Bridgeport Islanders, this community has been the heart of our AHL operations. We are grateful for the memories, the partnerships, and the passion Connecticut fans have shown our players and staff.”

“We are excited to make Hamilton the home of our primary AHL affiliate,” said Mathieu Darche, General Manager and Executive Vice President of the Islanders. “The support the city has shown throughout this transition has been incredible. We look forward to seeing our top young talent develop inside the world-class TD Coliseum, and we are committed to engaging a new generation of hockey fans in this community.”

According to OVG, the Islanders organization will collaborate with the City of Bridgeport to ensure a successful transition for the team’s current home ice at Total Mortgage Arena.

The move requires approval from the American Hockey League. Details on a new team name, logo and ticketing information for T.D. Coliseum will be announced at a future date.