New 1,000-Capacity Music Venue Planned For Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (vip-booking) – A new mid-sized venue with a strong urban music focus is set to be developed in Amsterdam-Zuidoost, the Netherlands, as part of the redevelopment of the Amsterdamse Poort shopping centre.

The venue, currently referred to as “CC8,” will be constructed above a new retail complex at Bijlmerplein, replacing the existing Cluster 8.

Positioned as an urban music hub, the approximately 1,000-capacity venue will focus primarily on hip-hop and related genres, alongside broader contemporary urban culture. The programming is expected to include live concerts, showcases, and community-led events, with an emphasis on local and emerging talent as well as regional audiences.

Beyond music, the concept integrates complementary functions such as hospitality and urban sports. Planned facilities include spaces for activities like skateboarding, BMX, and panna football, aligning the venue with wider urban lifestyle and youth culture trends.

Demolition of Cluster 8 is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with construction expected to start in October. Completion of the project is planned for summer 2028.