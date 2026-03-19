Norah Jones Set To Receive The Ray Charles Architect Of Sound Award

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Grammy Museum® will honor multi-Grammy® Award-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones with the Ray Charles Architect of Sound Award at the Recording Academy® and Grammy Museum’s Grammy Hall Of Fame® Gala on May 8, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The evening will also honor the 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings, which were announced in February. Warner Records will be recognized as the 2026 label honoree for its enduring contributions to recorded music and its role in championing artists across generations.

Inspired by the boundless genius of Ray Charles — whose legacy as a performer, pianist, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur forever transformed the musical landscape — the Ray Charles Architect of Sound Award recognizes an artist whose influence echoes across generations. The award celebrates artists who transcend genre, redefine creativity and leave an indelible mark on music and culture. Whether through innovation in sound, groundbreaking artistry or an unwavering commitment to musical excellence, the recipient embodies the pioneering spirit of one of music’s greatest architects.

With a career defined by timeless songwriting, unmistakable musicianship and a singular voice that has resonated across jazz, pop, soul, and country, Jones has built a body of work that is both intimate and influential. Her artistry has shaped the sound of modern music for more than two decades, making her a fitting recipient of an honor that celebrates enduring creative impact.

“I’m so honored to receive the Ray Charles Architect of Sound Award,” said Jones. “Ray Charles was my musical hero, and he changed the way so many of us hear and feel music. To be recognized in connection with his legacy, and as part of a night that also celebrates such important recorded works, is special for me.”

“Norah Jones represents the kind of artistry that leaves a lasting imprint on music and culture,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Her work reflects a deep musicality, emotional honesty and a spirit of exploration that echoes the legacy of Ray Charles himself. We are honored to celebrate Norah, this year’s Grammy Hall Of Fame recordings and Warner Records as part of an evening dedicated to the enduring impact of great music.”

“Norah Jones has created a body of work defined by emotional honesty, musical depth and a voice that is instantly recognizable,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “Her artistry has resonated across generations and genres, which makes her a remarkable recipient of this honor. We’re also proud to recognize Warner Records and to celebrate this year’s Grammy Hall Of Fame inducted recordings — enduring works that continue to shape our understanding of music’s history and impact.”

“Ray Charles was a singular artist whose influence continues to reach across every corner of music, and this award was created to honor that same spirit of originality, excellence and lasting impact,” said Valerie Ervin, President of The Ray Charles Foundation. “Norah Jones is an artist whose work reflects those qualities so beautifully, and we are thrilled to see her recognized with this year’s Architect of Sound Award.”

Jones will take the stage for a special performance during the evening, which will also feature one-of-a-kind musical moments from a lineup of artists to be announced soon.

Returning as host is esteemed journalist Anthony Mason. The show will be produced by former Grammy Awards® Executive Producer Ken Ehrlich, alongside Ron Basile, Chantel Sausedo, Lindsay Saunders Carl and Lynne Sheridan, with musical direction by Grammy and Latin Grammy® Award-winning composer, producer and conductor Cheche Alara.

2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame Inducted Recordings

ALL EYEZ ON ME

2Pac

Album

AMOR PROHIBIDO

Selena

Album

CAR WHEELS ON A GRAVEL ROAD

Lucinda Williams

Album

DREAMBOAT ANNIE

Heart

Album

“JESUS GAVE ME WATER”

The Soul Stirrers

Single

JOURNEY IN SATCHIDANANDA

Alice Coltrane

Album

MAGGOT BRAIN

Funkadelic

Album

OK COMPUTER

Radiohead

Album

“ORANGE BLOSSOM SPECIAL”

The Rouse Brothers

Single

PAID IN FULL

Eric B. & Rakim

Album

PINK MOON

Nick Drake

Album

RHYTHM NATION 1814

Janet Jackson

Album

“TROUBLE IN MIND”

Bertha “Chippie” Hill

Single

YOU’LL SING A SONG AND I’LL SING A SONG

Ella Jenkins

Album