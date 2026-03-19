Orleans Announces Farewell Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Orleans, the veteran pop-rock band known for hits such as “Dance with Me” and “Still the One,” has announced plans to hang up their spurs after one final tour.

In a post shared on social media on Wednesday, band co-founder Lance Hoppen wrote:

“Last Saturday we played our first show of 2026, which is the beginning of year 54 for Orleans as a live band. That’s a good long run by any standard. In recent years, I’ve polled the audiences to ask, ‘How many have never seen an Orleans show?’ The hands go up and I’ve said, ‘It’s a good thing you didn’t wait any longer!’ That was never more true than it is today. For a variety of reasons, I’ve decided that this will be the final year for Orleans as a live band. It’s not a decision that has been made quickly nor lightly. It’s been a long time coming, and I have to admit that I am conflicted about it. On the one hand, I’m sure I will miss the gigs, the fans, and the joy of playing this music with this fine band. On the other hand, travel has become more and more difficult due to extreme weather, the airlines, rising costs, and my increasing age… It’s time to turn the page.”

Orleans will play 40+ shows this year. Fans can view the current schedule on the “Tour Dates” page of OrleansOnline.net. The farewell run will conclude on the Rock ‘n’ Romance Cruise, March 13–20, 2027.

“I wish to honor and acknowledge ALL the fine musicians who have been a part of this journey,” Hoppen continued, “with special appreciation for John Hall, Wells Kelly, and my brother Larry Hoppen for uplifting an 18-year-old kid into their adult world. That vote of confidence shaped the course of my life forever. And, of course, I am eternally grateful for all the fans and friends I’ve made along the way. Without YOU, none of this would have been possible.”

Formed in Woodstock, New York, in 1972 by Hall, Larry Hoppen, and Kelly, Orleans drew both its name and musical inspiration from New Orleans legends like Allen Toussaint and the Neville Brothers. The band reached the zenith of their commercial success in the 1970s with a string of albums that charted in the U.S. and Canada, including 1975’s Let There Be Music and 1976’s Waking and Dreaming. Their most recent album, the holiday-themed New Star Shining, was released in 2021.