Randall King Pauses His U.S. Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Randall King has announced he is pressing pause on his current North American tour to focus on his mental health.

“It’s easy to get lost in this world,” King shared in a social media post announcing the decision. “Sometimes you have no idea how deep into it you are until you step back and look. Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve dug deep and taken a hard look at areas of my life that need serious attention and change because not only have my choices affected myself, they have affected the people I love the most.”

“My faith comes first, and right now I don’t feel right stepping on stage without the confidence that I’m living as the man God has called me to be,” King added. “For that reason, I’m pausing touring for the time being. I’m actively seeking professional help and focusing on my faith, my health, my mental health, and my family.”

King also announced the postponement or cancellation of several upcoming dates, including his March 20 performance at the Six Shooter Music Festival in Kenedy, Texas; his March 21 show at Rodeo Austin; and March 28 at the Flying E Ranch in Wickenburg, Arizona. While multiple performances have been postponed, rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.

“It’s so hard for me to cancel shows because touring has been my life for the last decade,” King shared. “But for the sake of my faith, my family, and my fans, I have to be authentic in this change in my life and walk by faith. Let me take this time, commit to getting well, and through this, return stronger, focused, and more grateful than ever.”