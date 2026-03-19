Tahoe Live Launches An Expansion Into Colorado With A Free High Altitude Pop-Up Event

COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO (CelebrityAccess) — The organizers behind Tahoe Live have officially announced the launch of Colorado Live, marking the festival brand’s expansion into the Rocky Mountains. The expansion begins this Friday, March 20, with a free mountaintop launch party at Copper Mountain.

The pop-up event will take place at an elevation of 11,000 feet, featuring a back-to-back set by Valentino Khan and OKAYVAL from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM MT. Access is included for attendees with a day pass, season pass, Ikon pass, or foot passenger ticket.

Following a sold-out 2025 edition in Tahoe—which featured artists such as LSZEE, Porter Robinson, and Alison Wonderland—the move into Colorado aims to replicate the “ski by day, music by night” model.

In addition to the Colorado debut, organizers have confirmed that Tahoe Live 2026 will return to Palisades Tahoe from December 11–13, 2026.

“Colorado Live represents the official expansion of our dance music mountain footprint,” said Dustin Esson, CEO and Founder. “We are bringing the same production caliber and talent strategy that defined Tahoe Live to Copper Mountain. This Friday’s launch is the beginning of our long-term plans for the region.”

Further details regarding the full Colorado Live festival schedule will be released at a later date. For more information, visit the official festival websites.