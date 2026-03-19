The Junos To Land In Winnipeg In 2027

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced that the Juno Awards will return to Winnipeg for the first time in more than a decade.

The 2027 edition of JUNO Week will take place from April 1-4, 2027, leading up to the 56th edition of the annual awards gala which will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, marking the third time Manitoba’s capital has hosted the event. The JUNO Awards were previously held in Winnipeg in 2014 and 2005.

“We are proud to bring The JUNO Awards back to Winnipeg in 2027 and celebrate the extraordinary talent that continues to emerge from this vibrant and creative community,” says Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “There’s a wonderful pride in this city that will be on full display for the entire country to see!”

“From Neil Young to Chantal Kreviazuk, the Weakerthans to Will Prince and Begonia, our province has always had an ear for good music,” said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew. “From community stages to world-class arenas, artists from this province have helped shape the soundtrack of Canada. Hosting the JUNO Awards in Winnipeg is a chance to celebrate that incredible talent, and showcase our vibrant arts community. We’re proud to support an event that shines a national spotlight on Manitoba’s artists.”

The 55th Annual JUNO Awards, produced by Insight Productions (A Blue Ant Studios Company), will air live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, CBCMusic.ca/junos and will stream globally on CBC Music’s YouTube channel on March 29.