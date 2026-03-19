‘Voice’ Star Cori Kennedy Signs With WME

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Rising country artist and songwriter Cori Kennedy has become the latest artist to sign with WME for global representation.

A Minnesota native, Kennedy first gained recognition for her disctinctive vocal style and storytelling after her song “Water Tower Johnny Cash” went viral on TikTok overnight, earning more than 12 million views.

She later joined The Voice for their 28th season, gaining her first national audience. Since then, she’s built a fanbase on streaming and social mdia, with more than 205,000 followers on TikTok and 110,000 on Instagram.

“There’s nothing like the experience of playing live, and I’m ready to do a lot more of it,” said Kennedy. “I’ve been building this one song and one show at a time, and signing with WME gives me the opportunity to reach more fans and get out in front of new crowds. I’m really excited for what’s ahead.”

“Her voice carries both power and honesty, and her songwriting feels lived-in and real. She’s already built an organic connection with fans, and we’re excited to help expand her live presence as her career continues to build,” added WME agent Carter Green and WME Senior Partner and Co-Head Becky Gardenhire.

Kennedy is represented for management by Nick Groff and Michele Ronzon at Rare Society.